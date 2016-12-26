Unlimited food and drink at Montrose Food and Brewfest Sun., April 9

The Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce holds its 3rd annual “Montrose Food and Brewfest” event on the 2200 block of Honolulu Ave. in Montrose on Sunday, April 9th from noon to 4pm.

Attendees will have unlimited samples of micro/craft beer (4 oz. sample cups) as well as unlimited samples of food from local participating restaurants set-up within the beer garden, while supplies last.

There will be live music and every ticket comes with a Brewfest branded tasting glass for unlimited beer tastings.

The event is 21+ only. No children will be allowed into the event. VIP tickets $45; get in an hour early (noon) for unlimited beer tastings, food samplings, coffee and water. General admission tickets $35; get in at 1pm for unlimited beer tastings, food samplings, coffee and water. Designated driver tickets $25; unlimited food samplings, coffee and water.

For more information visit Eventbrite.com/e/montrose-brewfest-tickets-32146680587.