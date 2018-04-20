Update: He’s her personal pet

Last week’s Pet Opinion piece, “A Chihuahua bit me at a yard sale,” featured an accompanying photo of a Chihuahua with the caption: “This sorta-kinda looks like the Chihuahua that bit Sal Rodriguez of The Tolucan Times.” The dog in the stock image turns out to be Cupid—the pet of actress Jo Anne Worley (“Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In”) and current president of Actors and Others for Animals. Worley says she fell in love with Cupid after seeing him as a Pet of the Week on the “ABC7 Morning Show.” She adopted the five-year-old Chihuahua from spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center in Hawthorne.