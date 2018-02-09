Valentine’s Day social hour and special events set for Burbank Senior Artists Colony

Burbank Senior Artists Colony promotes an evolving schedule of entertainment, personal expression and special events, exclusively for residents.

For February’s excursion, Jack Witt will take residents to the Antiquarian Book Fair in Pasadena on Saturday, February 10. Wear your spectacles.

For Valentine’s Day, Wednesday, February 14, the Colony hosts a special social hour. Additionally, jazz singer Dan Olivio sings great romantic classics, featuring many Rat Pack favorites.

The Creative Arts Gathering, twice monthly on alternate Fridays, has taken off. Residents share creative projects and skills, collaborating while socializing. Each week in January, they had a packed room. They hope to add similar creative groups soon.

The popular Poetry class starts up a new session again in February, now on Wednesdays at 10am.

The Multimedia Art and Photography Class continues exploring and learning methods to make art with their smartphones and tablets.

Need assistance out-smarting your smartphone? In addition to the Wednesday session, the Colony has added an extra technology help desk and class each Saturday morning at 10am. Residents can attend a structured class for the first hour. The second hour is dedicated to answering questions and offering practical help with phones, computers and tablets.

Chair volleyball core fitness meets on Saturdays.

Residents discover their muse at art classes, acting workshops and resident writing groups, while Friday is movie night.

Other activities: swim in the beautiful pool. Sharpen your billiards skills. Test your wits on Scrabble night. Join the drum circle. Or renew your look in the beauty salon.

The Colony is close to Burbank restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Apartments are furnished with modern appliances and walk-in closets. Off-street parking is provided to every resident.

Make Burbank Senior Artists Colony your home.

Burbank Senior Artists Colony is located at 240 E Verdugo Ave. in Burbank. Visit SeniorArtistsColony.com or call (818) 955-9391.

