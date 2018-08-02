Vandals strike St. Charles Church in North Hollywood

Vandals damaged St. Charles Borromeo Church at Lankershim Blvd. and Moorpark St. in North Hollywood in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 25 breaking stained glass windows and overturning pews.

Police gathered surveillance video and are investigating nearby transients as they try to find who may have been involved. “There’s significant property damage,” said Sgt. Barry Montgomery of the LAPD. “It’s kind of hard to describe. To be quite honest, it’s really difficult to look at.”

The outside of the church also appeared to have fire damage. Retired Archbishop Roger Mahony lives on church grounds. Some trash fires were also reported in the neighborhood. At press time, no arrests have been made.