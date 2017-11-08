Veterans Day Dinner ties the knot with actor James Killebrew to serve as master of ceremony

Every military veteran is deserving of a prestigious award, as they took their oath of service to defend this nation and its people, no matter where their station or theater of service. The courage to pledge allegiance to our freedom, without pause to consider the circumstances under which they might serve, brings their witness to the front lines for the love of their country. One nation under God, unified in strength of common goals, never divided in spirit, with individual freedoms to express ourselves in how to be in pursuit of American democracy.

James Killebrew will walk the attendees through the evening of events which begins with hors d’oeuvres in the courtyard, followed by a catered dinner in the dining hall. The event continues with a USO Tribute Show featuring tunes by the Andrews Sisters of the ‘30s, as performed by The Sugar Sister, a local trio of energetic songbirds. Next, Elvis Presley will be portrayed by Larry Sanders, who has played his tribute show all over the Southland and Vegas. The evening will be hosted by James Killebrew, eventually concluding with the classic Mel Gibson film Hacksaw Ridge.

The night is already completely sold out. They are not able to take standbys at the door. The event organizers thank you for the overwhelming community response and sponsors to honor our veterans and active military.

