Vice President Joe Biden kicks-off Distinguished Speaker Series

Series runs Oct. 2017 – May 2018 at Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, Ambassador Auditorium in Pasadena

Already well established as Southern California’s largest and oldest speaker series, the Distinguished Speaker Series of Southern California has again lined up some of the world’s most influential and captivating presenters for the upcoming 2017-2018 season at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hill and other local venues.

This season’s speakers include Vice President Joe Biden, former Prime Minister Julia Gillard, broadcast legend Ted Koppel and basketball superstar Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, to name a few.

“For the past two seasons, patrons on the Westside have been meeting up with neighbors to enjoy the compelling and educational entertainment that our Series provides” said co-owner Kathy Winterhalder. “We search the globe to find great speakers whose remarkable accomplishments, leadership and opinions make a real difference.”

Vice President Joe Biden will kick-off the series on Sunday, October 22, followed by Bill Nye “The Science Guy” on Sunday, November 26, whose award-winning TV shows have made science more approachable to millions.

On Sunday, January 21, 2018, Ted Koppel, one of the world’s most respected and acclaimed broadcast journalists, will share his in-depth analysis, commentary and perspective on the current events shaping our world.

Julia Gillard, the fearless and influential former prime minister of Australia will share her deep political insight and bold ideas on Sunday, February 18. Rick Steves, the nation’s leading expert on European travel will share vacation tips, and answer the questions and concerns of modern travelers on Sunday, March 11.

The season will conclude with basketball superstar and best-selling author Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on Sunday, May 6 who will share a 50-year friendship with John Wooden and his remarkable life after basketball.

Audience members have the opportunity to interact and exchange ideas with each speaker during a moderated question and answer session at the conclusion of all events.

The Distinguished Speaker Series will be held at the Saban Theatre located at 8440 Wilshire Blvd. in Beverly Hills and the Ambassador Auditorium at 131 S. Saint John Avenue in Pasadena. Each program takes place on Sunday evenings at 7pm at the Saban, and Wednesday evenings at 8pm at the Ambassador. The Series is open to the public in subscription packages only. Series tickets range from $260 for a mini-series of four speakers to premier seating at $475 for all six evenings. Tickets to a single speaker are not available. Subscriptions can be purchased online at SpeakersLA.com or by calling (310) 546-6222.