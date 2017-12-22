Where can we watch older holiday movies?

Question: It’s time for It’s a Wonderful Life with James Stewart. Will they ever show the film with Marlo Thomas? —TS

Matt Roush: The TV-movie you’re thinking of is It Happened One Christmas from 1977, with the former That Girl in the George Bailey role. Our in-house holiday-TV expert looked it up, and this doesn’t appear to be scheduled anywhere, and it’s also apparently not even available on DVD. My advice would be to write to nostalgia-based outlets like MeTV and getTV and alert them to this oversight.

Question: The networks don’t show some of the older Christmas movies anymore: Undercover Christmas, The Christmas List, Secret Santa. Also why won’t they put them out on DVD for purchase? —Pam

Matt Roush: I did research on this subject, and I discovered that there are a ton of these movies available on DVD, sometimes with multiple films on one disc—check out Hallmark’s website, for starters. If these titles aren’t available, it may just be a matter of supply and demand in a dwindling DVD marketplace. As for why they don’t show up on TV: Seems Hallmark and its competitors are so busy making new movies every year, they may not have room or inclination to show some of the more golden oldies.

