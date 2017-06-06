Whimsical Olivia’s Dollhouse Tea Room in Toluca Lake offers fabulous dress-up tea party memories

By John K. Adams

Just opened, Olivia’s Dollhouse Tea Room is simply the best realization ever of a girlhood fantasy – being a princess.

Owner/”Lady-in-Waiting” Ada Marinelli masterfully applies her theatre and fine arts degrees in creating a whimsical, Disney-styled environment for little girls to dress-up and “par-tea.” Geared for ages 2-10, a ‘tween package is also available. Olivia’s is so charming, parents may even envy the experience. Photo ops abound!

What little girl doesn’t want to play dress-up? Olivia’s provides a complete wardrobe of dresses, hats, feather boas, necklaces and sparkly shoes. Lady Ada does their makeup and styles their hair in royal fashion. A “real” grown-up princess ($150) may attend for storytime and to lead a sing-along of favorite Disney theme songs.

Then comes the tea party at the heart-shaped table, where the princesses put on all the airs they can muster. Lady Ada instructs in tea etiquette (“pinkies up, please”) and provides little bells to gently ring for refills (princesses don’t shout after all). “Tea” consists of pink lemonade, iced tea or water—nothing hot.

Olivia’s is not a restaurant but parents needn’t bother about set-up or clean-up. Parents are encouraged to provide a cake or dessert and a favorite lunch (with consideration of any allergies or restrictions). Sandwiches can be cut into fanciful shapes.

Lady Ada serves the tea and other refreshments. Then cake is served while everyone sings “Happy Birthday.”

Olivia’s Dollhouse can accommodate up to four, two-hour dress-up tea parties from 11am to 6pm. Please book several months in advance. Olivia’s charges $350 for six girls, plus $25 per additional child (maximum of 25).

Marinelli is certified in children’s CPR.

Any future tea party booked during this month receives a $100 discount. Olivia’s Dollhouse Tea Room is located at 10701 Riverside Dr., Unit B, in Toluca Lake. Email oliviastearoomtolucalake@gmail.com or call (727) 992-6170. Street parking is available.