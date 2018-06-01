Saturday, June 2
The Tolucan Times
Why does Kiefer Sutherland whisper so much?

Question: Why does Kiefer Sutherland whisper so much? —H.M.

Matt Roush: On the bright side, you won’t have to put up with it any more. I always felt Kiefer Sutherland’s quiet intensity worked well for Jack Bauer. For a commander in chief, maybe not so much.

Question: The Price Is Right recently won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game Show, but Drew Carey wasn’t even nominated. I don’t remember him ever being nominated in the 10 years that he’s been hosting. Is there a specific reason for this yearly oversight? —Laura

Matt Roush: Hard to fathom, because it’s obviously not easy wrangling the contestants on that show — and Bob Barker earned a number of these awards during his long Price reign. (Maybe there was a sense early on that no one could fill Barker’s shoes, but Drew Carey has settled in nicely over the years.) Personally, I just can’t believe these awards ever go to anything besides Jeopardy! and Alex Trebek.

Go to TVInsider.com to submit questions to TV Critic Matt Roush.

 

