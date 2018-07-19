Will ‘The Connors’ work without Roseanne?

Question: Can The Conners be any good? I watched the first few episodes of the Roseanne revival and enjoyed it. But I’m hard-pressed to think of another show where one person’s personality is so deeply embedded. In order to succeed, it seems The Conners will have to maintain the personality of the original show without maintaining the personality behind the original show. I don’t know how you pull that off. -Kirsten

Matt Roush: This is an excellent description of the dilemma the spinoff faces: How to carry on without the star whose brand defined the show and whose comic persona was the reason the show even existed. What we’ll discover come fall is whether Roseanne Barr was the main reason people watched, or whether the tone of her working-class comedy, executed by pros including John Goodman, Sara Gilbert and Laurie Metcalf, will remain a draw if they can continue to deliver relevant and biting comedy. In terms of maintaining the personality, the good news is that the way they’ve developed Darlene’s character, as a cash-strapped single mom who views the world with a similar sardonic attitude to her own mom’s, it might not be that difficult for The Conners to feel like a natural offshoot. So yes, The Conners has the potential to be good, if not on par with classic Roseanne (a high bar which the reboot only intermittently reached).

Is that Hetty Lange in ‘The Incredibles?’

Question: Please tell me I am not going crazy. There is a character in the new Incredibles movie that looks exactly like Linda Hunt’s character Hetty Lange from NCIS: Los Angeles. What’s up? Or have I totally lost it? —Dee

You must be referring to the character of Edna Marie “E” Mode, the superhero costume designer and confidante. She was also in the first movie, which premiered in 2004, years before NCIS: LA came along—and while many do see in Edna a marked resemblance to Linda Hunt, the reported inspiration was famed Hollywood costumer Edith Head (look her up, you’ll see the likeness). Edna’s voice, by the way, is provided by Incredibles writer/director Brad Bird.

