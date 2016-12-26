Yardbirds, Mitch Ryder, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy plus Cajun cuisine at Simi Cajun & Blues Music Fest May 27-28

The 28th annual Simi Valley Cajun & Blues Music Festival is set for Memorial Day weekend, Saturday and Sunday, May 27th and 28th, at Rancho Santa Susanna Community Park located at 5005 Los Angeles Ave. in Simi Valley.

The unique event features a full stage for each of its musical genres. The music plays non-stop each day from 12 noon until 7:30pm (or 10:30am-8:30pm). Single day tickets are $25 for adults (13 and over); $45 for a 2-day pass; children 12 and younger attend free.

New this year will be a limited number of SuperTicket passes. For $124 for a single day or $199 for both days, SuperTickets holders get a reserved seat—in the shade—directly in the front of the blues stage as well as private bar access (and two complimentary drinks) and exclusives. Tickets are available at SimiCajun.org. (Note: the only tickets available at the gate are single-day, $30.)

Headlining the blues stage this year will be the pioneering blues-rock band the Yardbirds, the Robby Krieger Band (celebrating 50 years of The Doors’ music), Mitch Ryder, Lazy Lester and the Big Bad Voodoo Daddy as well as L.A.-based roots-rockers the 44’s.

On the Cajun and Zydeco stage will be the “original ragin’ Cajun” fiddler Doug Kershaw, Grammy-winning accordionist Jo-El Sonnier and more.

The annual Mardi Gras Parade will take place both days, and everyone is invited to join in with the marching bands, stilt walkers and other costumed characters.

Besides music, festival-goers can enjoy Southern-style BBQ, authentic Cajun-Creole cuisine such as jambalaya and crawfish and more at dozens of food booths.

Visit SimiCajun.org for more information.