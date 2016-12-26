YOUR MONEY: Jonathan W. Evans helps recover investment losses

When you have trusted your broker and you have sustained investment losses, you might have a basis for recovering your money. If you suspect that you have been a victim of negligence, or other variety of stockbroker misconduct in the handling of your investments, it is time to speak to a dedicated and persistent lawyer.

Jonathan W. Evans and Associates have helped hundreds of investors over the past three decades to achieve justice by recovering investment losses for their clients.

Founding partner Jonathan Evans has been practicing law since 1975. Prior to being admitted to the bar, he graduated from University of California, Berkeley, and from Southwestern University School of Law with a J.D. degree.

Evans is licensed to practice law in all California and Federal courts. Stockbroker claims are adjudicated before the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority known as “FINRA” (formerly “NASD”). He has appeared at FINRA, tried more than 60 cases to conclusion and settled hundreds more. His professional memberships and achievements include:

California State Bar

Public Investors Arbitration Bar Association (PIABA)

Los Angeles County Bar Association

Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles (CAALA)

Consumer Attorneys of California

Beverly Hills Bar Association

San Fernando Valley Bar Association

FINRA Arbitrator

Past Judge pro tem

Qualified for referrals of securities matters on numerous State Bar-certified referral services for securities related claims.

Nominated by peers on the Southern California Super Lawyers list for securities litigation for nine of the past 10 years. Those chosen to be on the list represent the top 5 percent of their profession.

Highest Avvo Rating—10.0 out of 10.0

If you have been burned by your broker, you may be hesitant to trust anyone. Jonathan Evans and his team understand these concerns, as they have represented hundreds with the same concerns.

They invite you to meet with them to discuss your particular situation and determine if you have a meritorious claim.

There is never a fee for an initial conference either in the office or by phone. If the case is accepted, fees are charged on a contingency basis, in which case there is no charge if there is no recovery.

Jonathan Evans can be contacted by visiting StockLaw.com or calling (818) 760-9880. The firm’s website has substantial information and interesting articles on its blog.