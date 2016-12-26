Your opportunity to ‘Meet and Greet’ Burbank Councilman Bob Frutos is Jan. 7

By James Etter,

County Commissioner

Commissioner James and Wendy Etter invite Burbank residents to a “Meet and Greet” event on Saturday, January 7th, 2pm-4pm, for Councilman Bob Frutos. The event takes place in the Methodist Church (Social Hall) located at 2828 W Magnolia Blvd. in Burbank.

You and your family are invited to meet and greet Bob, one-on-one. Snacks, coffee and lemonade will be served, and you will have the opportunity for a handshake, talk to Bob about his future agenda, or just thank him for his service to our community.

You may be a little burned-out on politics right now; however, the Burbank election is coming soon.

Your Councilmembers can make a bigger difference in our community than any others. We encourage you to take the time to come and make an informed decision. This is your opportunity to discover how personable and responsive Bob is regarding the future of Burbank. Bring a friend.

The Burbank election is February 28th via mail-in ballots. There is still time to register. We will have voter information on how to register at this “Meet and Greet.” Doors will open promptly at 2pm for this informal gathering.

Paid for by the Committee to Re-Elect Bob Frutos to Burbank City Council 2017. State ID # 1390921 The Magnolia Park United Methodist Church does not support, oppose, or endorse any candidate or committee. This is a private event.