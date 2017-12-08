Zero tolerance for harassment

The City of Los Angeles employs almost 50,000 people, making it the third largest employer in the county. While the city has long had a strong policy against sexual harassment, there currently is no central way to record and track sexual harassment and assault complaints. That’s about to change.

Recently, the full City Council voted to approve my proposal calling for a complete review of the city’s sexual harassment policy with an eye toward making positive reforms. The point of my motion is to let city employees know that people who speak up against abuses and inappropriate behavior in the workplace will be protected and taken seriously.

If reporting of sexual harassment is made simple, victims are empowered to come forward. We’ve seen this a lot lately as women in California and across the country have bravely stepped up to shine a light on the pervasive problems of sexual harassment and assault in the workplace.

My motion asks the city’s Personnel Department to establish a sexual harassment and assault complaint hotline and website, and for a report detailing the number of complaints reported in the past five years to determine the scope of the issue in each city department. This information will help us identify problems and hold bad actors accountable.

It is incumbent upon us as a city to ensure that we have all the mechanisms in place, so that every one of our employees, female and male, knows they have a workplace that’s free of harassment, where they will be respected as professionals, and where they will not be subjected to the kind of intolerable abuses that we’ve seen exposed in other workplaces across the country. We must make sure that the City of Los Angeles is a leader on this issue and creates a culture where zero tolerance is the policy in word and deed.

In the coming months, we will be moving toward those goals. The Personnel Department will soon begin its examination of the city’s sexual harassment policies and report back to the City Council with recommendations and changes. I will keep you updated as the policy changes move forward.

If you have questions, comments or ideas please contact me: paul.krekorian@lacity.org or (818) 755-7676.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Krekorian, chair of the Budget and Finance Committee and the Ad Hoc Committee on Job Creation, represents Council District 2, which includes North Hollywood, Studio City, Valley Village and other communities in the East Valley.

