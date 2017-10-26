ZŌ’ETIC Travel in Burbank redefines vacation planning

By Clint Lohr

ZŌ’ETIC Travel opened recently in Burbank’s Landmark Shopping Plaza at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St., and offers far more than you’d expect from a typical travel agency.

Owner Michelle Rosen, a 25-year Burbank resident, had a passion for the travel business and explains, “Zoetic means relating to life, living, vital—and that’s how I feel about travel. It is essential to our well-being.”

Beginning her career in 1994, one of her first tasks was to book travel for talent and executives in theo today. On the ZŌ’ETIC website, clients learn how the agency can help them book vacations, business meetings, weddings and other events in places such as South Africa, Aspen, New Zealand, Thailand, The Hamptons – the destinations are endless!

ZŌ’ETIC is part of Protravel International, a $26 billion company and the largest seller of Virtuoso. As their client, you have access to preferred partnerships with every luxury brand and airline.

With the fall season, Rosen says, “Clients are wining and dining amid nature in such places as The Ranch in Rock Creek, Paws Up and Blackberry Farm. Clients are now planning winter getaways in Vancouver, Jackson Hole, Thailand, the Caribbean, Hawaii and Mexico.”

Rosen knows that many people book travel online, but does not believe that’s a good option to arrange a dream vacation. She says there are too many choices, too much information and too many reviews from people who may have different needs and expectations. “We listen and help our clients navigate their options. We help them plan not only what they already want to do, but help them figure out how long, when and where the best fit is for them. Technology is a great tool, but without the human factor, it can be disastrous. The attention our clients receive from our team is overwhelming. We all love what we do and that resonates in our work,” she says.

For more information visit ZoeticTravel.com or call (877) 220-7781.

