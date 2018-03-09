A delightful review

Thanks so much for the fabulous review of our show (Nine O’Clock Players’ delightful ‘Alice!’ fun for any age, Feb. 28). Our producer and chairperson have been talking about it all day and passing it around. Glad your reviewer enjoyed it!

-Jenny Brandt, Los Angeles

Misery loves company

I enjoyed Sal Rodriguez’s piece on living next door to a renovation site (Smelly port-o-potties, ‘beeping’ trucks and loud music is life next door to condo construction, Feb. 28). Good work.

I’m going to share it with some neighbors down the block who have just been through that miserable experience.

-Paul Grein, Studio City

Mary tailor-made

I love the way you ran our Mary Tyler Moore feature in the January 31 issue (Hollywood Rewind; One year ago we lost comedy star Mary Tyler Moore) and I was hoping you could send me a PDF of that page to use in our clips package. Thanks so much.

-Tom Comi, Vice President, ntvbmedia.com, by email

How to get published

