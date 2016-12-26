A Happy New Year for stutterers?

For many people, ringing in the New Year brings hope and joyful anticipation. But for those who struggle with stuttering, the old fears of speaking and being teased remain the same—year after year. Help for stuttering is available from so many places: your local public library, public schools have speech counselors, and children are entitled to free evaluation and help by law.

There are speech-language pathologists trained in helping those who stutter. Universities often offer speech clinics. The internet can be wonderful resource on stuttering—with free books, videos and reference materials. You can visit StutteringHelp.org to learn more.

-Jane Fraser, President

The Stuttering Foundation

Memphis, TN