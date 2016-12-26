Allee-oops

I enjoyed Kat Kramer’s fun piece on the irrepressible and multi-talented Allee Willis (Kat Tales, April 12). But there was one small goof. While the recent Broadway revival of The Color Purple did indeed win both a Tony (for Best Revival of a Musical) and a Grammy (for Best Musical Theater Album), Allee didn’t personally win either award. (Those awards don’t go to the composers and lyricists of the original score.) But Allee does have a Grammy for her contributions to the Beverly Hills Cop soundtrack, which contained her top 10 song “Neutron Dance.”

– Paul Grein, Studio City

(Grein is a music journalist and historian who occasionally contributes to this publication.)

How to get published

