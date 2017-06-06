Crybaby Crosby…so, apparently, the snowflake needs a safe space where he doesn’t have to put up with pesky artists exercising their first amendment rights (Crosby’s Corner, June 21). Awww. Perhaps he could do himself (and readers) a favor and actually read (or watch) Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar.”

The lesson, after all, is that violence is not the solution. But, you can’t expect everyone to actually understand context. But neither do those folks deserve a forum to reveal their ignorance, masquerading as patriotism. Shame on The Tolucan Times for giving him one.

And Greg, you can save your indignation, bellyaching and whining about the unfair attacks on Trump and his family. It’s as if you think the rest of us don’t have memories (or Google) to document the hateful, racist attacks on the Obama family. Don’t insult our intelligence.

-Dwain Wilson, Echo Park

How to get published

Send your letters to Editor, c/o The Tolucan Times, 10701 Riverside Dr., Toluca Lake, CA 91602; fax to (818) 980-1900 or email editorial@tolucantimes.com. All letters must include full name, mailing address, email and phone number. Contact information is for verification purposes. The Tolucan Times reserves the right to edit for content, length and clarity. Please keep letters to no more than 250 words. Letters become the property of The Tolucan Times and may be republished.