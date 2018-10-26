Don’t forget McCain

Regarding “Celebrity Deaths May through August 2018…,” (Sept. 26) you list George Deukmejian (a California politician) but not Senator John McCain, a national hero?

-David Tulanian, Las Vegas

How to get published

