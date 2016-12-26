Hope for ARC TV!

The response to the article about ARC TV and art gallery closing has been overwhelming (Eclectic ARC TV and Art Gallery in Burbank is closing, Dec. 21).

And I have received several ideas on how to keep it open from doing a crowd funding event to a silent auction of the art work. One collector already bought a piece that will pay our rent for another month. And work has come in allowing us to stay open even longer.

If we just sell 10 artworks the store can stay open for maybe another year.

I want to thank all our great customers who continue to support us and we will do our best to keep the shop and gallery open as long as possible.

-Bill Czappa, ARC TV and

Art Gallery, Burbank

Readers don’t get it

It was sad to see this week’s letters to The Tolucan Times (Jan. 4). Fine American writer (and Tolucan columnist) Greg Crosby gets dumped on yet again. Nina Trotta-Sutton just never gets it. She quotes a letter writer to The Tolucan who simply pointed out the vile treatment Donald Trump gets from people and the media. It has been much worse for him than the treatment Obama has received from the press and people. No one can safely stand up for Trump or even attend his inaugural without threats.

And as for college student Jocelyn Castillo, sad that she was never taught good things about George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, etc. Instead, she is taught only about leftist Americans who make her and her college buddies hate America and want to protest everything good about U.S. Hopefully, she can study about America’s great people. Go to the library and do research on these fine Americans, but please, read books about them printed before the 1980’s.

-Lydia Watkins

North Hollywood

Not shutting up and getting out of the way

Regarding Greg Crosby’s “Year 2017 coming right up” (Crosby’s Corner, Dec. 28), I am in agreement with most of his words except for one hypocritical paragraph in which he says, “I’d like to see the Democrats accept their defeat graciously and help the new president with the difficult work that lies ahead in 2017. If they can’t do that, then they should shut up and get out of the way.”

Did you, Greg Crosby, graciously accept President Obama as our president in 2009? From the very beginning you have been very critical of our president; you did not shut up nor get out of the way in your columns.

It was a very difficult time for our country in 2008 with the worst recession since the Great Depression and millions losing their homes and employment. This was a huge challenge for any president, and a bigger challenge for Obama. On the night of his inauguration Republican leaders announced, “We will make sure he will be a one term President and work toward blocking his agenda.” They and the likes of you never gave him a chance from day one.

-Nina Trotta-Sutton,

Simi Valley

