Hope house campaign disingenuous

The campaign for the “No vote on the Hope House Historic Cultural Monument” status was disingenuous, claiming that the home could not be sold with historical status attached to it (It’s finally over: no ‘Hope’ for historic status, March 8). That is entirely wrong.

The Samuel Novarro house in Los Feliz has been sold multiple times since it acquired historical status in 1974. The Harold Lloyd house in Beverly Hills has also been sold multiple times since it acquired its National Historic Register status in 1984. Those designations do not prevent selling; they just prevent “renovations” entirely at odds with the Secretary of Interior standards for historic homes.

-Mary Mallory, Studio City

How to get published

