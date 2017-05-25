Metro’s new parking fees

The North Hollywood/Chandler Metro parking lot for more than 10 years was always free for passengers. Recently they decided to implement a charge of $3 parking per day which is ludicrous because the senior fare is 35 cents one-way or 75 cents round-trip. Now it doesn’t make financial sense to pay $3 for a 35 cent trip.

Then, to add injury to insult, there is no senior discount to offset this fee. Even more alarming is there is no free parking for vehicles licensed with the disabled placard. The parking fee for handicapped/disabled violates the ADA under federal law. Metro should have thought this out better.

As an activist who used to travel a couple of times a week to downtown L.A. for various functions, I made do. Now, with the new parking fees, those same trips would cost $24 a month, and is no longer possible due to a fixed retirement income.

-Pat O’Connor, Pacoima

Please remember us

On Monday, we celebrate Memorial Day, formerly known as Decoration Day. To my mind, this is not a day of celebration, but a day of solemn remembrances of those who made the supreme sacrifice in the name of freedom. It seems to me that Memorial Day has lost much of its meaning while we talk about department store shopping sprees, visits to the mall and outdoor picnics, all of course fitting and proper for any Saturday afternoon day of fun, but not for Memorial Day.

Memorial Day is a day to hang out our flag, and to hear speeches honoring our brave soldiers from all wars from Valley Forge to Gettysburg to D-Day and Corregidor, Korea, Vietnam and the Middle East.

True Americans have always answered the call of duty, and as they say, we fight for mom, the flag and apple pie. In other words, for freedom and a way of life we all cherish and love.

I think of the brave airmen who flew the war-torn skies over Europe in their mighty bombers, risking everything to keep America free, many of them never returning, some under crosses in faraway lands.

If these and other brave men and women who fought could speak from their graves, they might say to us today: “Enjoy the day, but please remember us; after all, it truly is our day.”

-the late George V. Hill, Sr., submitted by his son, George Vreeland Hill, Beverly Hills

Editor’s note: The junior Hill writes: “This is a letter my father wrote about Memorial Day and those who died serving this great country. My dad served and never forgot those many heroes. He died in 2007 just seven months after he wrote this.”

