More on Trump vs. Obama

Nina Trotta-Sutton is factually incorrect (Letters, Jan. 11). She unfairly attacks your great American patriot writer Greg Crosby. She states that Crosby says Democrats in Congress should help support our new President-elect Donald Trump, then blames Crosby for not helping then-newly elected President Obama eight years ago. That is because Crosby was not part of Congress. And he is correct in his analysis of Obama—that he is a leftist Socialist whose policies were not good for America.

She misleads readers in saying that in 2008 Republicans stated they were going to make Obama a one-term President. This only came from one Republican, Sen. Mitch McConnell, who later regretted that statement.

Also, the treatment of Donald Trump has been simply abhorrent by Democrats since he was elected, and he is not even President yet.

-Raphael Padilla, Chatsworth

Burbank on the fast track

Motorist, pedestrians and beloved pets including horses/ equine, are in grave danger of being needlessly injured or killed by numerous “Speeding Reckless Idiots” (“SRI’s”) in Burbank. They recklessly drive well over posted speed limits on busy neighborhood streets. Rare are those who drive the speed limit. The special unrushed ease that one could feel upon entering Burbank no longer exists.

Having first invested in a Burbank home in 1998, it has become strikingly apparent that SRI’s began ascending upon Burbank about three or four years ago. I have encountered many SRI’s who come barreling down on my tail. I tap my brakes and angrily motion for them to come around me. Recklessly and with attitude, they do so and get no further than the next traffic light. There are numerous stories of encounters with and accidents caused by SRI’s.

Something has to be done. I believe speeding fines should start at $1,000. Signs should be erected along the borders of Burbank that read, “Welcome to Burbank, where you will pay for speeding.”

-Vondra Porter, Burbank

Food for thought

Donald Trump has nominated fast-food CEO Andrew Puzder to lead the Labor Department. This is a bad choice for working people. This pick betrays the Trump spirit of the campaign and threatens to leave working people more vulnerable to abusive employers.

Puzder opposes raising the minimum wage and says workers don’t need overtime and should instead be happy with a “sense of accomplishment.” Puzder has used his position and authority as a CEO to enrich himself at the expense of working people by violating labor law. He refused to pay his managers the overtime they earned and said he’d like to replace human workers with machines.

People who work at his restaurants make poverty wages while he made more money last year in one day than one of his full-time minimum wage workers makes in a year. All of these reasons make Puzder unfit to run the agency tasked with protecting people at work.

-Suzanne Kahane, Sherman Oaks

