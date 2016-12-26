No fan of Crosby, Medley

I commend you for publishing (critical) reader letters regarding Greg Crosby. Although I think (Tony) Medley and Crosby are poor journalists, I respect and admire your willingness to publish the letters criticizing them. By doing so you retain the credibility of the paper.

-Jay Irwin, Valley Village

A college student speaks out

As a liberal college student, who has the civil right to vote and the natural right to choose who I would like to have as a president, I find it offensive to be called a “whiney college student” by Robert Clark (Letters, Dec. 21). He states: “College students… whine… (and) they riot on campus when they don’t get (it) their way.”

Standing up for one’s rights has been taught and engraved into our minds since grade school. Students are purposely introduced to well-known social activists like Martin Luther King Jr. and Harriet Tubman, people who left a remarkable footprint in society. The strong willpower these two individuals had to passionately fight for equality is what motivates millennials to boycott until their voices are heard.

If people would truly like to talk about chaos they should talk about Donald Trump’s provocative language against women, Mexicans, Muslims and so forth.

-Jocelyn Castillo, California City

More election fallout

I read the “Liberals complain too much” letter by Robert Clark (Letters, Dec. 21) and Clark’s ridiculous comment: “College students riot on campus when they don’t get their way.”

First of all, they were not “rioting.” It was a demonstration of their displeasure of the election results. We the people have the right to voice our opinions in our country.

Robert Clark gave me another big laugh as he expressed “liberals hatred of Donald Trump which did not happen from conservatives when President Obama was elected.” I ask Clark, was your head under a rock for the past eight years? No other president has had to endure so much hatred by the conservatives as our President Obama.

-Nina Trotta-Sutton, Simi Valley

How to get published

