No leap of faith

The August 8 “At the Movies” review has Tony Medley saying Dwayne Johnson’s leap in Skyscraper is “impossible.” See attached PDF of a physics professor’s affirmation that it is possible. (Editor: Reader includes PDF document titled “Investigation of Skyscraper’s Feat” from Costas Efthimiou, Department of Physics, University of Central Florida.)

-Richard Cathcart,

Burbank, via email

More Crosby love

Glad to see some logical readers write in to support Greg Crosby and President Trump. The man is doing great things for our country which has been neglected for many years. If there are those that don’t understand that, please get informed on what this president is accomplishing by going to the website PromisesKept.com.

-Lynda Wadkins,

North Hollywood

How to get published

