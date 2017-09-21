Not so simple

I read with great dismay the irresponsible column by Greg Cosby (Crosby’s Corner, Mass drugs = mass killings, Sept. 6) that simplistically and erroneously connected mass drugs with mass killings.

SSRIs (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors) have helped far more individuals suffering from depression and anxiety than led to homicidal incidents. The true culprit behind these murders is mental illness that has not been adequately addressed coupled with the easy access to guns which give individuals the ability to impersonally murder.

Mental health treatment has been deinstitutionalized in this country with the hope that psychotropic medications can address — at considerable cost-savings — severely ill individuals. Obviously, without adequate monitoring merely taking such drugs is not the answer.

Your columnist conveniently fails to address how easily guns can be obtained in this nation even by those with problematic mental-health histories, while blaming groundbreaking medications for the actions of a select group of disturbed individuals.

– Alison Stateman, West Toluca Lake

How to get published

Send your letters to Editor, c/o The Tolucan Times, 10701 Riverside Dr., Toluca Lake, CA 91602; fax to (818) 980-1900 or email editorial@tolucantimes.com. All letters must include full name, mailing address, email and phone number. Contact information is for verification purposes. The Tolucan Times reserves the right to edit for content, length and clarity. Please keep letters to no more than 250 words. Letters become the property of The Tolucan Times and may be republished.