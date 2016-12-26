Readers give thanks

Thank you so much for the wonderful story in The Tolucan Times (State Assembly candidate Angela Rupert vows to fight for the Valley, Nov. 2). We’ve received so many compliments, and it’s clear that the paper is incredibly well respected in the Valley.

Thanks again for your continued support. I truly appreciate your generosity.

-Angela Rupert, Toluca Lake

Thanks for helping promote our nonprofit charity Foundation’s event (Emily Shane Foundation’s ‘1,000 Butterfly Miracle’ is Nov. 13, Nov. 2).

We had a terrific turnout – over 400 people! I am sure that many came due to The Toucan Times.

We are serving disadvantaged middle school children who risk academic failure across various communities in L.A. Your promotion of our event and our Foundation can lead to much needed support for us to do this work.

-Ellen Shane, Malibu

Liberals complain too much

It is so sad and disheartening to read letters against your fine and great America-loving columnist Greg Crosby. College professor Kevin Anthony (Letters, Dec. 7) was totally wrong. He said that college students don’t whine. Really? They riot on campus when they don’t get their way. And the administrators, cowards that they are, almost always give in.

Mr. Anthony should be ashamed of fellow college professors like the lying and menacing instructor at the Costa Mesa community college, threatening students who might have the audacity to think and vote for whom they choose to, and for Universities’ lack of diversity. Conservative speakers are either not allowed on campus or bullied and kicked out. That happened to Ben Shapiro at Cal State L.A.

Finally, this country has an electoral vote system for a good reason. Let’s not ban it because you didn’t get the candidate you wanted. The Democrats lost this election because they have neglected Middle America. As for Nina Trotta-Sutton’s comments about my letter published November 9th (Letters, Dec. 7), there has been nothing but hatred and mean spiritedness against Mr. Trump from liberals, which did not happen from conservatives when Obama was elected. No comparison.

-Robert Clark, Studio City