Ryu is right

I think Councilman Ryu is doing the right thing in trying to preserve the Hope estate as a historical site. I lived in that neighborhood about 60 years ago and loved the feel of it.

So much of the city’s beautiful architecture is being destroyed.

-Sue Skewes, Burbank

Hope Estate clarification

Linda Hope does not own the (Hope estate) house (The Hope house controversy, Dec. 14). It is held in the Dolores Hope Trust and any proceeds from the sale all go to the Bob and Dolores Hope Foundation. See their website: BobHope.org for the mission of the Foundation.

-Harlan Boll, Publicist, The Bob Hope Legacy, Altadena