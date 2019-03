I picked up a copy of this week’s paper today (Summer Camp Issue #1, Feb. 27). I just wanted to say THANK YOU sincerely for the opportunity to showcase what we do on the cover and with the great full-page write-up inside. It means a lot to us.

I read through the whole issue, and it’s really such a well done publication. Such a great read. We will be proud to continue working with you for years to come.

Thank you again,

Danny Pezzotta

Owner, Academic Director

PlanetBravo Computer Camp