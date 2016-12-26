Thank you

Thank you to everyone at The Tolucan Times for all your support. You have been so kind to me over the past four years. I cannot begin to express how grateful I am. The covers, photos and articles you have run telling the story of the progress of my career are moments in time that I will always cherish.

From the time my friend, the late George Barris, first convinced me to perform a celebration of the life of Marilyn Monroe, to the release of my first CD, Presents for Santa, to the imminent unveiling of my website, CelebrateMarilyn.com, you have always been there.

P.S. To your readers: I am currently exploring management offers and can be reached at karolynmonroe@gmail.com.

Thank you again.

-Kassandra Carroll,

Toluca Lake

Editor’s Note: Ms. Carroll will be performing with her band at Cody’s Viva Cantina in Burbank on February 17.

