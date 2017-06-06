Women’s rights are human rights

I read through a recent Greg Crosby column (Crosby’s Corner) and perceive his opinion as espousing the status quo with a sense of propriety. Women are achieving their natural right to individual identity whether or not men are supportive partners for change.

The study of art and literature supplies few women’s voices in comparison to male until more recent centuries. It can be seen as due to women being the center of procreation in equal measure to denial of acknowledgement of her contribution to the arts, access to education and male entitlement to the sphere outside the home. Women’s role is as mother and provider of labor. The male operates as an entity in the public sphere reaping recognition and rewards of the enterprise.

A bane of patriarchy is men use the need for support to gain acquiescence, historically a demand often backed up with violence. In modern times objectification as a commodity to be consumed is demeaning. The idea of women as a possession contributes to male expectation of entitlement.

An exchange of letters between Abigail and John Adams contains her request that the rights of wives be deliberated for inclusion in the U.S. Constitution.

Fear by men that women will control misses the point of equality. Her voice matters and an equal partnership is long overdue.

-John Van Cise, Arcadia

