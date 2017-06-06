Wowie for Howie

I look forward to the very funny “Comical Week in Review” column by Howie Fox in The Tolucan Times each and every week. Just wanted to say “thanks” for all the laughs!

-Howard Green, North Hollywood

How do you spell Medley?

Tony Medley is usually one of my favorite columnists but he has to check the minor but really embarrassing errors that undercut his credibility. A few issues back it was Lou instead of Lew Alcindor; now it’s Allen Brooke instead of Alan Brooke. Britain’s WWII Chief of the Imperial General Staff became Baron Alanbrooke and then Viscount Alanbrooke after the war.

For history buffs by the way, the Field Marshal was younger brother to Churchill’s close friend, Victor Brooke, which undoubtedly cemented their wartime relationship.

-James Hepburn, city withheld

She ‘Wonders’ about Medley

After reading Tony Medley’s Wonder Woman review (June 14), I found myself feeling a bit annoyed.

First of all, why he expects “Ken Burns documentary-style gritty reality” from a movie about a comic book character is beyond me. It has been historically clear that Medley dislikes the superhero genre, so why does he keep wasting time reviewing these types of movies? They are fantasy films, inevitably demonstrating unrealistic and over-the-top storylines and special effects. The whole point of their existence is to entertain in this manner.

Secondly, since Medley is baffled by the popularity of this movie, especially among women, I thought I would offer some insight. This movie is groundbreaking because it has disproven the movie industry’s long-held notion that a movie centered around a female superhero won’t do well at the box office. This could open up a new trend in filmmaking, shifting focus more to stories about and starring women.

The concept of the “positive symbolism” of Wonder Woman seems to be lost on Medley as well. In a time where we have a president talking about grabbing “p***y,” income inequality and sex trafficking at an all-time high, it’s important for a little girls to have more positive symbols of female power.

-McKenna Rowe, Los Angeles

Kudos for Crosby

Having lived in the Valley for many years, I must say The Tolucan Times is among my favorite publications. I love the beautiful color photographs that often accompany your feature stories. Plus, your special editions are great. Of course, it may not be politically correct to say this, but I love Greg Crosby’s outlook on all the political nonsense coming from the left to the right but especially from the left.

-David Tulanian, Los Angeles

Too tough on Trump

I have lived through many presidencies in my lifetime including the most leftist (Barack Obama wanting to fundamentally transform the U.S.). Never have I seen a president (Trump) been scrutinized over almost every single word he speaks and every single action he takes. Humiliated by the leftist press and public to the point of them (the public) wanting to hurt someone (a Trump supporter), they slandered, ridiculed, insulted, and threatened to hurt him and his family and have insulted and humiliated his children. This never happened to any other president. Not Clinton and Obama. I am ashamed of some in our country. These ruthless, hating and cruel people have a right to their opinion, but they take it way too far.

– Linda Williams, San Diego

How to get published

