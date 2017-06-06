Airman has Burbank ties

U.S. Air Force Airman Harold T. Hart-Gallagher graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force. Hart-Gallagher is the son of Jennifer L. Gallagher-Hart of Burbank, and nephew of Judy Lea of Burbank. He is a 2016 graduate of Reseda High School.

