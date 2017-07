Felix Dixon, the beloved pet of Tolucan Times’ Managing Editor Alicia Apaghian and her family, the Dixons, went to his final resting place last week after a brief illness.

Felix lived a long life of 15 years. He was full of love and the best friend of all the members of the Dixon family. He was a loyal pet always providing comfort. Felix loved to play and enjoyed a good meal. He will be greatly missed and is now residing in Cat Heaven.

Goodbye, dear Felix!