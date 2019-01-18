Carol Channing dies

American actress, singer, dancer and comedian Carol Channing, known for starring in Broadway and film musicals, has died in Rancho Mirage on Jan. 15 of natural causes. She was 97. She was a Tony, Grammy and Golden Globe Award winner, well known for her role in “Hello, Dolly!”

According to Wikipedia, Channing had unique dietary habits. In 1978, she said she had not eaten restaurant food in 15 years, and preferred only organic food. When invited to restaurants, she would bring several sealed containers with her own food. By 1995, Channing had resumed eating food served by restaurants. However, she would not drink alcoholic beverages of any sort. Channing was an ovarian cancer survivor.