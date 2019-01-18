Sunday, January 20
LATEST
The Tolucan Times
The Tolucan Times
You are at:»»Carol Channing dies
Obituaries

Carol Channing dies

By No Comments
Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr +
Carol Channing.

American actress, singer, dancer and comedian Carol Channing, known for starring in Broadway and film musicals, has died in Rancho Mirage on Jan. 15 of natural causes. She was 97. She was a Tony, Grammy and Golden Globe Award winner, well known for her role in “Hello, Dolly!”

According to Wikipedia, Channing had unique dietary habits. In 1978, she said she had not eaten restaurant food in 15 years, and preferred only organic food. When invited to restaurants, she would bring several sealed containers with her own food. By 1995, Channing had resumed eating food served by restaurants. However, she would not drink alcoholic beverages of any sort. Channing was an ovarian cancer survivor.

Share.

About Author

Nite Lights Theatre reviews by Pat Taylor

Related Posts

Comments are closed.