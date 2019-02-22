Sunday, February 24
The Tolucan Times
Obituaries

Jackie’s sister dies

Lee Radziwill (right) with sister Jackie Kennedy Onassis. Radziwill died on Feb. 15. Jackie died in 1994 at age 64.

Caroline Lee Radziwill, the younger sister of First Lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy and sister-in-law of President John F. Kennedy, died on February 15 in New York City. She was 85 years old.

Radziwill was known by her middle name “Lee” rather than Caroline. Her niece, Caroline Bouvier Kennedy, was named after her.

Radziwill was a socialite, public relations executive and interior decorator. She was married three times, with the marriage to third husband, film director Herbert Ross, ending in divorce shortly before his death in 2001.

