Jackie’s sister dies

Caroline Lee Radziwill, the younger sister of First Lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy and sister-in-law of President John F. Kennedy, died on February 15 in New York City. She was 85 years old.

Radziwill was known by her middle name “Lee” rather than Caroline. Her niece, Caroline Bouvier Kennedy, was named after her.

Radziwill was a socialite, public relations executive and interior decorator. She was married three times, with the marriage to third husband, film director Herbert Ross, ending in divorce shortly before his death in 2001.