Public memorial for actress Francine York is April 23

Francine York, the glamorous and statuesque actress who appeared in over 175 television episodes, movies and plays in a career spanning six decades, passed away from cancer on January 6th at age 80.

A longtime resident of Sherman Oaks, Francine Yerich was born in Aurora, Minnesota to Slovenian and Serbian parents, and dreamed of being a model and actress from a very early age. After modeling sweaters across the country, she was hired as a showgirl at Bimbo’s nightclub in San Francisco, and then at the Moulin Rouge in Hollywood.

Encouraged by legendary acting coaches Jeff Corey and Jack Kosslyn, she was soon appearing in well-reviewed plays like Blithe Spirit and Whisper in God’s Ear, and her positive notices led to some low-budget film roles, small TV appearances, and finally a career where she was a familiar face on hit television shows including 77 Sunset Strip, Batman, Perry Mason, Bewitched, Mannix, Days of Our Lives, Beverly Hills, 90210, Hot in Cleveland and The Mindy Project.

Her movies include Bedtime Story, It’s Only Money, Cannon for Cordoba, The Family Man and Tickle Me, starring Elvis Presley.

York was an early advocate of natural foods, and was a spokesperson for many health and fitness pursuits, as well as being renowned for her gourmet cooking and party hosting.

Never married, she is survived by two nieces, a nephew and their families.

A memorial celebration for York is being held at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, April 23rd at 2pm. It is free and open to the public. To RSVP go to AmericanCinemathequeCalendar.com.