Risa S. Liebster, therapist, real estate agent, Toluca Lake resident

A resident of Toluca Lake for 25 years, Risa S. Liebster passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 28. In addition to her recent work as a therapist and real estate agent, she had a long career in the entertainment industry, working at Universal and Sony. Risa’s greatest passion was her love of music; she played the drums for numerous bands in Los Angeles and Boston.

Originally from Boston, Risa grew up in Randolph, MA and attended both the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and the Massachusetts College of Art. She is survived by her loving sister, Laura Liebster of Boston, and her longtime companion, Steve Pogact of Toluca Lake.

Services are pending. Contact RSL.memorial@gmail.com for information.