NFL player and poet: the inspirational life of Ryan Russell

Ryan Russell is a professional football player in the NFL and a born poet.

He began writing around the age of seven when he lost his stepfather in a motorcycle accident and realized just how little his biological father was truly in his life.

The late Joseph Gilliam (seated) and his wife Rachel Gilliam with the NFL’s Ryan Russell. Russell’s inspirational book of poems, “Prison or Passion,” is out April 26.

Russell’s mother relocated him from Buffalo, New York to Dallas, Texas. The environment in Buffalo was full of abuse and the family friends that were thought to be helping were actually doing the most damage. In Dallas it was safer for Russell and his mother to only have each other. It was in Dallas that he fell in love with football.

Though his love for football was well known and well celebrated, he kept embracing, improving, and exploring his first love of writing. Meanwhile, Russell graduated from Purdue University. He was drafted to the Dallas Cowboys, but saw most of his success with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Today, he is excited to apply the same hard work and dedication to his writing.

Russell’s poetry is a strong collection of memories, emotional trials and larger than life depictions into the human condition. He hopes to inspire those going through trauma, abuse, abandonment, insecurity, and many afflictions he also struggles with through this poetic adventure.

Love and healing are constant themes. His most recent trial is losing his best friend and college teammate to cancer in September of last year. Russell dedicated a substantial amount of his resources from his career to try and save his best friend, but it was time for Joesph Gilliam to be called home.

With his writing, Russell hopes to inspire other boys and young men to explore and cultivate their creative sides. “We are all more than one talent and one dream. We are multifaceted and phenomenal beings with unlimited capabilities. The only way we heal and grow is together,” he says.

‘Prison or Passion’

Prison or Passion is Russell’s debut collection of vulnerable and eloquent poems written with bare honesty, walloping punchlines, and endearing flare. Prison or Passion captures the struggles of being a young boy without a father and the strength that comes from building one’s own definition of manhood. Its release date is set for April 26.

There is a glimpse into the duality of abandonment and finding one’s self. The book also encompasses grave periods of tribulation: losing his best friend to cancer, cheating, mental health issues, football obstacles, and learning to love one’s self. Prison or Passion also takes time to divulge the stories of falling in love, healing through transparency, and the simple pleasure of waking up next to the one you love.

For more information about Ryan (R.K.) Russell and the book visit Instagram: @RKRelentlles, Twitter: @RKRelentless and RKRelentless.com.