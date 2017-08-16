The Prospect Park Books website currently features a new tome on California-speak, Talk Like a Californian: A Hella Fresh Guide to Golden State Speak by Helena Ventura. These native terms and novel terms include “Los Doyers,” “honeywagon,” “Roaracle,” “brogrammer,” “June gloom,” “909er,” “K-town and more.

A description of the book reads: “From surf lingo to tech talk, this lively gift book will teach natives and visitors alike how to speak Californian. Dude, are you stoked to hack California-speak so you don’t sound like a barney? This sweet guide will get you talking fresh, whether you’re in the 626 or the Yay Area, whether you’re above the line or pre-revenue, whether you’re on brand or on hiatus, or whether you’re at the Merge or the Orange Crush. Swoop this epic read, take the 5 to the 405 to the 73, and you’ll be a legit Californian. To translate, this vibrantly designed, modestly priced pocket guide to California slang will help residents and visitors alike feel at home wherever they go in the Golden State, from the beach to the Mission and from a Hollywood soundstage to a Silicon Valley cocktail party.”

Chapters include “Hollywood Speak,” “Surf Slang,” “Pronunciation Guide,” “Northern California Slang,” “Southern California Slang,” “Tech Talk,” and “Regional Nicknames.”

Visit ProspectParkBooks.com for more.

115 total views, 0 views today