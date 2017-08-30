Exclusive to The Tolucan Times One-on-One with actress Angie Dickinson: Getting those stories down on paper (Part II)

I know which celebrity autobiography I’m most looking forward to—the one Angie Dickinson has resumed working on. The veteran film and TV star started writing an autobiography nearly 30 years ago, but returned the advance because her publisher pressed her to reveal more than she felt comfortable revealing (especially about a certain admirer who became President).

Whether Dickinson finally dishes about JFK or not, her book will be a must-read. Dickinson was a great, natural beauty in an age of platinum-blonde pin-ups. She was a talented (and underrated) actress in such films as Rio Bravo and Dressed to Kill. She became a household name with TV’s Police Woman, the first successful cop show with a female lead. She was married to the great Burt Bacharach. And she knew everybody, from Frank Sinatra and Johnny Carson to Bob Hope and Betty White. If her book is half as interesting as her life, it will be a blockbuster.

I talked to Dickinson by phone from her home in Coldwater Canyon. She gave me so much good material, this has been a two-parter. Part I appeared last week.

You and your family moved from Edgeley, N.D. to Burbank when you were 11. That was perfect timing—just when a young person is starting to dream, you were suddenly in a place where dreams can come true.

For me it was perfect. You’re starting to feel your oats. I went to Glendale Community College and learned secretarial skills. I felt able to go out and get a job, which I did.

When did you allow yourself to dream that you could make it in show business?

That just fell into my lap. I was in a couple of beauty contests, but really for the prizes. I entered Jack Rourke’s Beauty Parade (a TV show) because I thought I’d like to go for those prizes. I came in first. I asked ‘What made you guys choose me?’ Because I was not the most beautiful or the most voluptuous; I wasn’t even blonde yet. They said ‘your voice.’ I was not aware of that. Immediately, I went to a drama school to see if I had the machinery for being an actress. Because whatever I was going to do, I was going to excel. I was not in life to get a B. I wanted an A. So I held my job down and went four nights a week to drama school. I studied my craft. And as I got little jobs, each job made me more experienced. After three or four years, I said I’ve got to quit this day job.

There is lore about you—I’d like to find out if it’s true—that you sought to avoid becoming known as a sex symbol in the Marilyn Monroe/Jayne Mansfield mold, with platinum blonde hair.

Marilyn Monroe was at her peak in 1953 (when I was getting started). I love her to death now, but at the time I thought it was cheap. I didn’t belong in that atmosphere at all. I was much too normal in every way—in my build, in my brain, in my talent, in my looks. They were superstars in many ways—without even having any real talent, let’s say. I just didn’t want to be a pin-up. I didn’t want to be a sex symbol. I wanted to be a good actress. I wanted to be unique or something special—I would never run with the pack.

When and how did you meet Burt? You were married in1965, just as his career was really taking off.

Burt’s dad, Bert Bacharach, was a syndicated (entertainment) writer in New York. Everybody loved Bert—he was just the sweetest guy on earth. I got to be friends with him and his wife through the publicity circuit. I saw the Bacharachs for two or three years before Bert said, ‘If I can’t have you, will you marry my son?’ It was about another year before Burt called and said ‘My folks tell me I should look you up. I’m coming out there. Would you like to have a drink?’ and I said ‘Sure.’ That’s how it started. I had never even seen a picture of him. He wasn’t known at all. His songs just came on the radio. But he was totally unknown before me. (laughs)

You were his good luck charm.

Yes, I was.

Have you seen that PBS special, Burt Bacharach’s Best?

Yeah.

Can you enjoy it just as music—or is it all too wrapped up in your marriage and your life?

It’s pretty hard to separate them. I take great pride in knowing that he was a genius and he was totally unknown (to the general public) before (we became a couple). He had had a few hits before he met me, but no one knew the man, they only knew the songs.

When you were pitched Police Woman in 1974, what made you decide to say yes?

I had said no all the way. I knew—well, I didn’t know, but I had a hint of—how grueling the hours would be. If I’d known it was going to be that tough, I never would have done it, but that’s hindsight. When David Gerber said ‘Don’t you want to be a household name?,’ a bell went off in my head. I said ‘That’s what I want to be. I’ve always strived for that.’

You were half of a celebrity couple, but as Burt got hotter and hotter, you started to get overshadowed. Was this your bid to say ‘Hey, I’m somebody too’?

Yes, absolutely. We were not a very good couple, so all the more reason that it would annoy me when I was ignored or sloughed off.

You’d been working steadily for 20 years at that point, but Police Woman took you to another level of fame and recognition. You were nominated for an Emmy three years in a row. The first year, the show was in the top 15 in the Nielsen ratings.

I liked being a star, yes, very much so. But it was hard work.

Did you mean it what you said that if you had known it was going to be that tough, you never would have done it?

Oh absolutely, oh yeah. I had done a lot of TV, but I had never done 22 shows a year. And add to that (being) a woman. A man (on a cop show) can change his tie and change his wristwatch or something and he’s ready for the next scene. I had to change the hair, the wardrobe, the stockings, the shoes—and pick up the make-up which now has gotten ruined. It’s grueling for a woman.

