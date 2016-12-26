Exclusive to The Tolucan Times One-on-One with actress/producer Ruth Collins ‘Moving America Forward’ one show at a time

Since 2010, actress/producer Ruth Collins has produced the TV show Moving America Forward which airs on cable network BizTV. The program, hosted by actor William Shatner with Doug Llewelyn (The People’s Court), has featured some of the greatest people on the planet: authors, entrepreneurs, doctors, scientists, inventors, business owners, philanthropists and newsmakers from a variety of industries who are moving our country forward by creating jobs, saving lives, helping people build wealth, educating others—all contributing to making America better.

Moving has garnered over a hundred million views around the world including its strong online presence, and more than 200 entrepreneurs have been honored with their Moving America Forward Award.

Collins and her crew shoot at their state-of-the-art facilities in Malibu and travel North America to capture on-location footage. Her mission is to deliver quality educational programming to inform, educate and enlighten viewers.

—TV producer Ruth Collins

Collins’ past includes starring in dozens of lower budget movies in the ‘80s, but working alongside big stars like Julia Roberts and Troy Donahue. She appeared in music videos including the Beastie Boys’ “No Sleep til Brooklyn” as well as in national campaigns for Macy’s, Pepsi and Scattergories, among many others.

She is also currently working on a TV movie about the Lucci Quadruplets, who were living in Beverly Hills and ended up in the foster care system when they were 11 years old.

Collins is the proud mother of four with her oldest working at a VA hospital and her triplets all in college.

Why did you make the switch from acting to producing?

When I was acting I was always much more interested in what was going on behind the camera. After I had four kids the switch was easy. Also I was fortunate to work with some really great mentors like Ted Hope who produced Doom Asylum, a movie I starred in; now he is head of production for Amazon.

How did you become interested in producing positive, warm-hearted shows?

There is so much negativity in the news right now that I wanted to produce something uplifting and educational. Entrepreneurs build our nation and inspire others to dream more, learn more and do more. I have produced 100’s of MAF episodes over the last six years that have inspired others all over the world.

How did Mr. Shatner become involved with your show?

Shatner is an entrepreneur himself. Priceline was started out of a garage and their success today will go down in history as one of the great entrepreneurial stories of all time.

Who are some of the more prominent guests that have appeared?

We featured Northrop Grumman one of the largest defense contractors in the world. Ed Begley Jr., Suzanne Somers and several other actors. Numerous CEOs from Fortune 500 companies and even Tom Girardi, the attorney who settled the Vioxx case for $4.85 billion, the largest in US history.

To learn more visit Facebook.com/MovingAmericaForwardHostedByWilliamShatner.

Denise Ames is a celebrity columnist who has contributed to Entertainment Today, All Access magazine and CNN HLN Local Edition. She has also hosted TV’s “Focus in the Mix with Denise Ames” and “The Rustam Report.”