One-on-One with Dennis P. Zine: Cop, councilmember and columnist focuses on community issues

Former Los Angeles City Councilmember Dennis P. Zine represented the Third District in the West San Fernando Valley for well over a decade, replacing Laura Chick, beginning in 2001. Three years have passed since he held that office but he hasn’t slowed down a bit.

“I currently serve on 13 boards of directors,” he proudly says. These include the YMCA, Angel’s Way, San Fernando Valley’s Bar Association Foundation, Jewish Home of the Aging and the West Valley Warner Center Chamber of Commerce. Zine is also the Honorary Mayor of Woodland Hills, active with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, a member of the Canoga Park Elks Club and the Woodland Hills chapter of the Lions Club.

Born in 1947, Zine grew up in Hollywood. His father, Phillip, was a gardener and his mother, Alice, a homemaker. He attended Notre Dame High School and the Police Academy, going on to protect and serve from 1968 until 2001.

His career in public office began in 1997 when he was elected vice chairman for the Valley’s Charter Reform Commission. He also chaired the National Immigration Task Force and was elected numerous times to the Board of Directors of the Police Protective League. He is a founder of the Eagle and Badge Foundation, a philanthropic organization created by the League which funds community projects throughout Los Angeles.

Zine also writes Rantz & Ravez, an opinion column which appears online at CityWatchLA.com, WarnerCenterNews.com and an abridged version in The Tolucan Times. “I use my column to address issues I believe are interesting to the taxpayers and I get extremely positive feedback from the readers,” he says.

Last summer he spotlighted the issue of LAPD officers hired for security outside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum during the return of the LA Rams and NLF football here, leaving the City with the bill for hundreds of those officers. Zine pointed out that the Rams organization should follow the lead of the Dodgers and pay for their own security. The Rams quickly agreed.

Zine’s 33 years with the LAPD and 12 years with the City Council made him a shoo-in for holding the titles of general manager, secretary and treasurer for the Community Services District of Bell Canyon, a private neighborhood located in Ventura County. “Our five-member board is given access to a portion of property tax revenue and we use it for the benefit of this gated community,” he explains.

Meanwhile, the Dennis P. Zine Community Center in Canoga Park works with the New Economics for Women, a program so successful that there is a waiting list to take part. “This residential complex has both a school and recreation center attached,” he explains. “It aids single mothers who are economically challenged to take good care of their children after school.”

Speaking of parenthood, Zine is very proud of his sons. Eric is an airline pilot and flight instructor based at Van Nuys Airport and Chris serves as a sergeant with the LAPD.

Zine’s own love of law enforcement and helping people is still at the top of his list as he has remained with the LAPD as a reserve officer for almost 50 years. “My goal is to be the oldest living active police officer ever!” he reveals. “I try to help every segment of the populous in our society. Serving on the executive committee and as president (twice) at the Jewish Home for the Aging while being a Lebanese Catholic is a reflection of my true beliefs.”

To read Zine’s columns in The Tolucan Times visit TolucanTimes.com and search “Dennis Zine.”

Denise Ames is a celebrity columnist who has contributed to Entertainment Today, All Access magazine and CNN HLN Local Edition. She has also hosted TV’s “Focus in the Mix with Denise Ames” and “The Rustam Report.”