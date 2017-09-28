VIPs gather at Debbie Durkin’s 11th Annual Emmy Lounge at the Beverly Hilton

It wasn’t your everyday garden party.

Debbie Durkin, Producer of Durkin Entertainment, a TV/film production company specializing in TV/film/celebrity product placement, hosted a pre-Emmy event recently combining celebrity, media, entrepreneurs, charity and brunch, held in the Wilshire Gardens of the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

DJ William Reid provided the entertainment for this sustainably-produced event benefitting Autism Changes, featuring CARUS Recovery, a residential treatment center Tarzana.

The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Gretchen Rossi worked her tail off doing nonstop interviews with VIPs for CARUS with her fiancé, actor Slade Smiley waiting patiently nearby.

Sharknado’s Tara Reid was impressed with CEO Steve Beckford’s two companies, BassBuds and Up Yours’ Chin Up Starter Beauty Kit. London-based Beckford never studied at university and was an entrepreneur out of high school. The earphones combine fashion (Swarovski crystals, 24-karat gold) and function, as the buds contour to your ears.

Actor French Stewart (TV’s Mom) was joined by his actress/writer wife, whom he met at the Geffen Playhouse where they had simultaneous plays in production.

Actress Dee Wallace just finished Amazon Prime’s Just Add Magic and was starting a film, Wichula, the next morning. “I’ve played me for too long. I get to go down and dirty after doing dull and milk toast!” she mused.

Pet lover Donna Spangler asked me if I wanted to adopt one of her new kitties. Meanwhile, London theatre performer Laura Danko just moved here from over the pond for a “go” at a film and television career in L.A.

Actress/model Claudia Jordan was raving about the Mascarpone Cheesecake by Chef Turok. In fact, celebs who don’t traditionally do carbs tried the “honeymoon” cheesecake made of mascarpone, strawberry gelee, edible flowers and champagne caviar.

Celebs also received Chariot Travelware luggage, ZO skin healthcare, John Paul Pet products, liv&B Jewelry (named after owners’ kids) and Up Your Skin Tightening Mask.

Other VIPS in attendance: Nicole Murphy, Ross Maraquad (The Walking Dead), Clark Germain (Mozart in the Jungle), Kris Lofton (Ballers), Scott Michael Campbell (Shameless), Kim Estes (DICKS), Christy Stratton (Modern Family) and Kate Linder (The Young and the Restless).

Sue Facter writes about the luxury brand. Her work appears in USA Today, Los Angeles Times, The Luxe Daily, Greer’s OC, Woman’s Day Australia, as well as in broadcasts and on the web.