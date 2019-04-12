Could Sapir be the next Trump of his generation?

Michael Sapir, born September 29, 1968, is an American Real Estate Developer from New York and CEO of Sapir Real Estate Development (sapirrealestatedevelopment.com). Sapir is currently building Snow Heights Promenade in Albuquerque, New Mexico (snowheightspromenade.com).

The Promenade will be a lifestyle retail destination with a live Rock and Roll stage to also feature fashion shows. Sapir incorporates entertainment into his retail developments and was a former developer for Wynn Hotels. The Promenade project is estimated to cost 150 million dollars and will be completed in 2020. The Promenade is projected to gross millions annually.

Sapir earned his JD (Law Degree) and is a published expert on complex law and politics. He writes protocol for complex gun laws, advises municipalities and police departments on gun violence restraining orders (GVRO’s) and red flag laws to prevent gun violence across the nation. He occasionally participates in news commentary as a law expert.

Sapir supports police agencies across the nation and was a former “use of force” instructor and close quarters combat (CQC) CERT instructor and holds current certifications in both.

Sapir supports the second amendment and the NRA but remains outspoken on preventing mass shootings and is the most published expert on the topic to date. Sapir has been a Trump supporter since the early ‘90s and often vocalizes his support of President Trump.

Sapir was adopted by his Russian Jewish immigrant grandparents Ben and Celia Sapir. They both passed away in 1995. Sapir’s biological mother passed in 2000. Sapir met his biological father and three half-sisters once and maintains a working relationship with all Sapir family members. Sapir is single with no children.

Sapir dated Vanity (Denise Mathews) the singer and Playboy cover model in the late ‘80s. Vanity was the lead singer of Vanity 6 discovered by Prince. She later went on to date Nikki Sixx from Mötley Crϋe and enjoyed a solo career in the ‘90s until she passed in 2013.

Sapir also dated his girlfriend Kathy Shower, Miss 1986 Playboy Playmate of the Year and soap actress on and off for decades from the ‘90s-2010, and still remains close with Kathy and her two daughters Melonie and Mindy. He often regrets not marrying Kathy and having kids of their own.

About Michael Sapir

Real full birth name: Michael Sapir

Nickname: None

Profession: Real Estate Developer

Age: 50

Date of birth: September 29, 1968

Birthplace/hometown: New York.

Nationality: American

Gender: Male

Sun Sign (Zodiac Sign): Libra

Religion: Jewish.

Current residence: New York/Los Angeles

Famous for: major real estate development projects

Physical statistics

Feet & inches: 6 ft. 0 in.

Centimeters: 183 cm.

Height in meters: 1.83 m.

Kilograms: 90.7 Kg.

Weight in pounds: 200 lbs.

Body type: muscular/athletic

Body measurements: (chest-waist-hips) 44-32-36

Shoe size (U.S.): 12

Tattoos: Yes

Eye color: Black

Hair color: Black

Family

Father: Ben Sapir

Mother: Celia Sapir

Brothers: None

Sisters: Anat and Donna Sapir

Uncle: Tamir Sapir

Famous relatives

Aunt: Donna Kaplan

Cousins: Jennifer, Lisa, Alex and Zina

Personal life/relationship: Never married/single

Dating history: models – Vanity (Denise Mathews) and Kathy Shower, Playboy Playmate and actress

Education, highest qualification: JD Law, UCLA Real Estate School, South Western Law School, Alma Mater.

Hobbies/favorite things: Love to do workout, travel, hike, and date casually.

Favorite color: Black

Food habits: Organic, healthy

Wealth: Net worth, estimated two billion U.S. dollars (as of 2017).

Earnings: Confidential

Home details: House in New York and Los Angeles

Some lesser known facts about Michael Sapir

Sapir was raised by his biological Jewish grandparents and he often rebelled as a young kid and rejected his Jewish faith.

Today he embraces both the Jewish faith and Buddhist teachings.

Sapir was a Playgirl model and posed nude for the publication in 1989 when he was just 19. His family almost disowned him for doing so.

He is a Republican, and has very close ties with the affluent African American community and was practically raised in the Smokey Robinson and the Barry Gordy family homes growing up.

Sapir’s childhood friends are Berry Robinson (Smokey Robinson’s son) and comedian/actor Pauly Shore. In the early ‘80s, Sapir and Shore met in elementary school and formed a Rock Band at 12. They were the youngest group to ever perform at the World Famous Comedy Store on the Sunset Strip owned and operated by Shore’s mother, Mitzi Shore, who passed in 2017.

Visit sapirrealestatedevelopment.com, michaelsapir.com, snowheightspromenade.com and sapirtower.com.