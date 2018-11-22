Toluca Lake’s historic Klump estate now on the market

Five bedrooms, five and one-half baths with pool, wine cellar and more

By Clint Lohr

The 1926 William Klump estate at 4352 Forman Ave., a part of Toluca Lak

e history, with five bedrooms, five and a half baths, a pool, a wine cellar and a guest apartment, has recently hit the market for $5.5 million.

Past the gated front door of the home, which is surrounded by a privacy wall and citrus trees, boasts the original features of the 1926 home. This includes a raised stage for a piano, the grand staircase, arched windows, laundry shoot, dumbwaiter, etched beams and ironworks throughout.

Extensively restored in 2013, the 6,425-square-foot, Spanish-style home on a 19,493-square-foot lot, also includes a two-car garage with a guest unit overhead. The guest unit has its own kitchen and bathroom. The home includes four fireplaces, three of which are faced with the original CALCO tile.

There are hardwood floors throughout the home, and the large, expanded kitchen includes a Sub-Zero refrigerator and Italian Grafita Marble countertops. Down to the lower level is a 1,000-bottle climate-controlled wine cellar and recreation room. The 1,000-square foot master suite on the top level, which was added in the 2013 restoration, has a dressing room and overlooks the saltwater grey-bottom pool. Great care was taken to adhere the restorations to the original Spanish architectural style as seen in the original wood ceiling beams throughout.

Outside near the pool area there is a pergola over a patio, with a Viking barbecue unit.

Rick Albert, of LAMERICA Real Estate in Sherman Oaks, who has the listing with Paul Wylie, said there were at least 30 brokers who came through the first brokers’ open house. “It was one of the first homes built in Toluca Lake. We’ve had producers and others in the entertainment industry come and look at it. Anyone buying the house would be interested in its history,” Albert said.

And the history of the estate is extensive. According to LAMERICA’s marketing brochure, William Klump was one of Los Angeles’ original settlers, a farmer by profession born in Michigan in 1862. He later became a developer, building homes in the Toluca Lake area, including this one. His wife, Maggie, from Illinois, was born in 1877. They married in 1892, and by June 1900 they had moved to Los Angeles. They had four children: Raymond, Ralph, Dorothy and Marjorie. Raymond died at age 14.

William Klump eventually owned a 45-acre ranch on Laguna Ave. that he would lease out, and renters would bring their checks to his office at 4352 Forman. William and Maggie Klump lived in the house with their daughters Dorothy and Marjorie by 1930. William died in 1944 and Maggie in 1957. Marjorie lived there until 1973, then deeded the house to her brother, Ralph.

Eventually, Ralph’s son, William Sandifur Klump, inherited the house from his father, as well as 4360 Forman Ave., next door.

Call Rick Albert or Paul Wylie at LAMERICA Realty at (818) 382-3300 for further information.