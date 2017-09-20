Armenian National Committee accepts fall internship program applications

The Armenian National Committee of America, Western Region, is accepting applications for the fall session of its internship program—an intensive 10-week program that prepares the youth for a professional work environment while learning the intricacies of public policy and advocacy.
“The internship program is an enriching journey which provides ambitious and motivated individuals interested in the political process with an opportunity to gain firsthand experience in the organization and functionality of organized interest groups. By interning for the largest and most influential Armenian-American political grassroots organization in the U.S., young adults with a passion for activism stand to gain valuable knowledge and experience while working in an environment that fosters personal and professional growth,” said 2017 summer intern from Colorado, Nicholas Portnoy.
Interns will learn the minutiae of community organizing through workshops, lectures and assignments ranging from assisting organizational committees that implement policy to registering community members to vote.
During the 2017 summer, interns attended high-profile events such as Politicon, movie premieres and press conferences. The multi-faceted internship compounds professional skill-building with networking opportunities to provide an in-depth understanding of community issues as well as advocacy efforts on local, regional and federal levels.
In addition, the interns had the unique opportunity to meet elected officials including U.S. Congressman Adam Schiff, State Senator Anthony Portantino, State Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian, L.A. City Councilmember Paul Kerkorian and Glendale City Clerk Ardy Kassakhian.
The fall session of the internship program will run from October 2 to December 8. Applicants must be high school graduates, aged 18 years or older and be able to devote 15-20 hours a week. Interested individuals may apply online at ancawr.org/internship by September 20.
