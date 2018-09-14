Immaculate Heart launches 113th year of scholarship and service

A Catholic, independent, college preparatory school, Immaculate Heart educates and empowers young women in sixth through 12th grades. Founded in 1906, Immaculate Heart offers a distinguished history, with more than 10,000 graduates. Now in its 113th year, Immaculate Heart remains committed to the intellectual vitality, spiritual growth, moral strength and social-emotional development of its students.

Centrally located in the Los Feliz foothills near Griffith Park, Immaculate Heart attracts highly motivated students with the potential to excel in a challenging academic program. The school is enriched by the ethnic, socio-economic and religious diversity of its students. Virtually 100 percent of IH graduates matriculate to college, including to the most prestigious universities in the country, with many receiving significant merit scholarships.

Immaculate Heart’s curriculum offers 14 honors classes and 18 Advanced Placement courses, including the two-year AP Capstone course. Other unique offerings like “Engineer Your World” and “Advanced Algebra with Financial Applications” promote interest in science, technology, engineering and math fields as students solve real-world challenges.

Immaculate Heart’s Catholic identity is rooted in service to others and social justice. Last year, students contributed more than 14,000 hours of community service. Additionally, students participate in retreats and liturgies, theatre, visual arts and more than 30 clubs. Nearly a third of all high school students also play at least one IH sport. Immaculate Heart fields teams in basketball, cross country, diving, equestrian, soccer, softball, swimming, tennis, track & field and volleyball. Bus transportation serves the San Fernando Valley!

Learn more at ImmaculateHeart.org.