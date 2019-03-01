Southwestern Academy’s ‘Summer Adventures’ boasts academic and social rewards

By the staff of Southwestern Academy

Summer Adventures at Southwestern Academy offers students in grades 7th-12th a summer program that uniquely combines classroom education with fun, exciting and exceptional activities, allowing students to enjoy their summer while exploring new opportunities in and out of the classroom.

These programs include classes to earn credits for graduation while exploring and enhancing one’s knowledge of Southern California and northern Arizona’s rich artistic, cultural and historical wonders.

Our small classes and enthusiastic faculty provide opportunities to link college preparatory academics with some of the most popular educational and recreational sites in the area. Classes are offered for credit advancement, enrichment and review, with individual attention given to each student – all surrounded by an energetic and spirited atmosphere.

The Summer Adventures Program enables students to enhance their self-reliance and confidence both academically and socially while making new friends from around the world. The low student to teacher ratio provides a nurturing and supporting environment, establishing a community of scholars and leaders that underscores our students’ core values.

Whether a student attends the Southern California or Northern Arizona campus, Summer Adventures at Southwestern Academy is where they may excel, grow and truly belong.

For more information call (626) 799-5010 or visit southwesternacademy.edu.